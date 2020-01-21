Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Manyata instigates Brinda to go against Parikh family

Naagin 4 is one of the popular TV shows. Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin starrer is gearing up for more interesting drama. Read on to know more.

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Naagin 4 is gearing up for high-voltage drama. The fourth installment of the supernatural drama recently showcased the reunion of Manyata and Brinda. For the unversed, Manayta realized that Nayantara is her real daughter. And even though Nayantara's attempt to kill Brinda after learning that she is the Naagin and real daughter of Manyata got to know about Brinda. We recently reported that Dev and Brinda are falling in love and they will soon tie the knot as well.

Speaking of the upcoming track of the show, Manyata will brainwash and instigate Brinda to against the Parikh family. Brinda will be confused and in a dilemma, as she has always lived with them and Manyata will try and explain her revenge plan. Finally, Manyata will put Brinda in the grave situation by saying that she has to either choose Manyata and Parikhs.

Check out the recap of Naagin 4 right below.

Will Brinda join Manyata and avenge? Only time will tell. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

