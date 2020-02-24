Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Naagrani Bela returns to save Brinda, Dev and KILL Vishakha; Here's what will happen

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Bela will mark a grand and fiery entry. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha), is dishing out some intriguing episodes. The makers are keeping fans hooked with interesting events taking place in the lives of the central characters. In the latest episode, we saw how Dev learned the truth about Brinda's real identity. Yes, he found out that Brinda is an 'icchadhari Naagin' in real life. He gets shocked to see Brinda in her real form. He is also angry with Brinda's growing closeness to her ex-beau Rajat at the party. However, it was not Brinda, but Vishakha in Brinda's avatar, trying to create a rift between the newlyweds.

He then goes to the lal tekri temple, all devastated and confused with Brinda's action. Here, the Naagmani starts glowing on Dev's forehead. Vishakha who has been making tables turn to get hold of the naagmani will play another evil plan, and try to kill Dev with a sword. However, she will not be successful, as someone will come to Dev's rescue. Wondering who would it be? Well, it is none other than Naagrani Bela (Surbhi Jyoti). Yes, Bela is going to make a fiery comeback.

Bela will return to save Brinda and Dev's lives and will kill Vishakha. She will ruthlessly cut off Vish's neck and leave her body in two parts. Bela will take her revenge from Vish, who had betrayed her loyal friendship 150 years ago. Well, this is surely going to be a thrilling scene to watch, but if you're thinking this will bring an end to Vish's evil deeds, you're wrong. If you have forgotten, Vishakha is a two-faced Naagin, and thus she will survive Bela's attack.

It would be interesting to see what happens in the supernatural thriller ahead. What more revelations would be made? Will Brinda now understand Vishakha's ugly plans? Bela and Vish's ugly past might also bring in some drama in the forthcoming episodes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

