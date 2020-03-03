Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Nayantara aka Jasmin Bhasin to return to Nia Sharma's show? Here's what we know

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Nayantara aka Jasmin Bhasin will make a fiery comeback. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) have been keeping the viewers glued with interesting twists and turns ever since the beginning. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has been spilling out new secrets with every passing episode, making audiences ponder upon what will happen next. We earlier told you that Naagrani Bela aka Surbhi Jyoti is all prepped up to return to the Naagin universe, and now we've another news for you that will make your eyes pop with joy.

Brinda's sister and Manyata's daughter Nayantara (played by Jasmin Bhasin) is also going to make a way in the show again. Yes, you read that right! Jasmin Bhasin's character will again be seen in the show. Nayantara was not killed by the Parikh brothers but was held captive by Vishakha. Now, Vish will free Nayantara from the pillar with an to get hold of the naagmani. Well, this is related to the big secret of the Naagmani, where only Naagrani or her ancestry can behold the precious and powerful stone. And if any other normal being tries to even touch it, he or she will be burnt.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's performances in THESE shows prove she can slay any role



But, there's a twist. If the person is born during Mahadev's aklesha period, he or she can automatically get the power to touch the naagmani without harming himself or herself. And Dev and Nayantara are the two lucky beings here, as they were born during that very said period. Vish will, therefore, bring out Nayantara from the pillar to win over the naagmani.

Now, it would be interesting to see what happens next and how Vish gets her plan successful. Will she be able to get hold of the naagmani? There's sad news that Nayantara's return will take place almost after two or three weeks, so you have to wait to see the ultimate drama unfold. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma sizzles in a red dress; REVEALS the secret of her happiness; WATCH



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More