Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Nayantara and Vishakha to bump into each other in a train

Naagin 4 viewers will soon see Anita Hassanandani aka Vishakha's entry in the show. Read on to know more about the latest spoiler.

Naagin 4 is gearing up for some new twists and turns with aka Vishakha's entry. In the last episode, we saw that Manyata finally learned that Brinda is her daughter. She explained how Brinda should avenge the Parikh's as they had killed her father. Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Brinda will sit in the mandap to get married to Dev so that she can do away with the naagin powers. However, Vrushali will get to know that Brinda is the bride and not Nayantara and she will stop the wedding and bash her in front of all.

Meanwhile, Manyata will send Nayantara away and during her train journey, she will bump into Vishakha. Will Vishakha help Nayantara and get back to Parikhs to take revenge on them? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Brinda will promise to take revenge on Parikhs.

