Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Nayantara is NOT dead but held captive by Vishakha; Will Brinda be able to save her?

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) has been keeping the audiences hooked with nail-biting twists and turns. Since the very beginning, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has been topping the TRP charts and looks like it will continue to do so, with the interesting plot-line. We earlier told you that the Praikh brothers will confess of killing Nayantara by pushing her down from the cliff, but there's a big secret attached to her life.

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 4, another shocking truth regarding Nayantara and Brinda's life will come out. While most of us were thinking that Nayantara (played by Jasmin Bhasin) was killed by the Parikh brothers, it is not the truth. In fact, Nayantara is still alive, but captured by the evil Vishakha. Yes, you read that right! Nayantara is held captive by Vishakha behind a tall wall in the temple. If you're wondering why, then Vishakha has done so for the naagmani.

Surprisingly, Brinda will also reach the temple to offer prayers for her mother, She will also notice a shadow behind the wall, but will not be able to recognize that it is sister. A confused Brinda will then go to Vishakha and narrate the entire incident, leaving her shocked and alerted. When Brinda asks her about the shadow, Vishakha will lie through her teeth and say that the temple is filled with many such secrets that she will come to know steadily. She asks her not to worry much, and focus on finding her mother. Brinda ends up trusting her words.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next? Will Vishakha torture Nayantara and use against Brinda and Dev? Will Brinda learn that her sister is still alive and needs help? Will she be able to save her life from Vishkaha's clutches? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

