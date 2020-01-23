Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Nayantara is Pandit's daughter?

Naagin 4 is gearing up for more high-voltage drama. After Brinda's truth of her being Manyata's daughter, Nayantara's truth will be out soon.

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Naagin 4 is one of the popular daily soaps. The ongoing track of Brinda and Manyata's reunion has been keeping the audience glued to the screens. In the last episodes, we saw that Manyata and Brinda finally learned that they are the real mother-daughter duo and Nayantara is not Manyata's daughter. Nayanatara did her best to keep them away, however, she failed.

As we reported earlier, Manyata will brainwash Brinda and they will plan the Parikh family's revenge. As per new reports, we have learned that Nayantara is no one but Panditji's daughter Brinda's adoptive father. 25 years ago, Panditji learned about something and he had decided two swaps the babies. As per the same report, we got to know that Nayantara is not ichadhari naagin as she has divya shakti. She can control other shape-shifting serpents.

