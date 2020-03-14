Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Shalaka and Dev's growing closeness on Holi leaves Brinda jealous and angry

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

With Rashami Desai aka Shalaka's entry in Naagin 4, a lot will be changed in Brinda and Dev's life. Here's what will happen next in the supernatural drama.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 had an amazing start. The show kick-started in December last year and started topping TRP charts. However, its growth gradually started declining as people started losing interesting in the monotonous and stretched storyline. The makers did not lose hope and thus decide to not only work on the plot, but also the characters. So, they bumped off two important characters Nayantara (Jasmin Bhasin) and Naagin Manyata (Sayantani Ghosh) from the show to pique viewers' interest again.

Now, to further the drama, Naagin 4 is all set to introduce Bigg Boss 13 contestant as a young girl Shalaka. While reports were doing rounds that the actress will replace Jasmin Bhasin to play Nayantara, it is not so. However, Shalaka is also come with a plan to kick-off Brinda from Dev's life, just like Nayantara. Thus, with Shalaka's entry, a lot will be changed in Brinda and Dev's life as her motives are not-so-good for them.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda tries to POISON Dev; Vishakha instigates her



Now, in the coming episode, Holi celebrations will take place in the Parikh house. While everyone will be enjoying the festival of colours, Brinda will receive a massive shock. During the Holi party, Brinda (Nia Sharma) will witness Shalaka and Dev's (Vijay Kumeria) intimacy. Yes, you read that right! Shalaka will try to seduce Dev and perform a romantic dance with him. Brinda will notice their growing closeness and will be left utterly shocked. She will be aghast and jealous of them. Later, Brinda will approach Dev and dance with him on a peppy track 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'.

It would be interesting to see what new twists and turns will take place now after Rashami's grand entry in the thriller. What will happen to #BrinDev's love-hate relationship? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's character details in Nia Sharma starrer supernatural drama REVEALED; Deets Inside



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More