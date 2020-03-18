Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Shalakha alleges that Brinda tried to KILL Baa; Dev and Parikh family believe her
With Rashami Desai aka Shalakha's entry in Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani, the entire story-line has taken a huge twist. Unlike the past, Brinda and Shalakha are seen the fight with each other over Dev, as both are his wives now. Though Dev has turned sour against Brinda, he still has feelings for her. Now, in the upcoming track, Shalakha aka Nayantara will play her first evil card against Brinda. She will put dirty allegations against Brinda to prove her the bad soul in front of Dev and the Parikh family.
It will so happen that Shalakha will try to kill Baa, however, Brinda will come to Baa's rescue and save her life. This is when Shalakha will turn the tables. She will begin her evil plan and try to turn everyone against Brinda. Shalakha will allege that Brinda tried to Kill Baa with a deadly weapon, and she happened to witness to the drama. She clarifies that upon seeing Brinda's nasty side, she ran towards Baa and saved her from Brinda's trap. Shalakha's revelations will leave Dev and the entire Parikh family in shock. Brinda will also not be able to fathom how Shalakha turned things upside down and proved her guilty. Dev and the Parikh family members will turn against Brinda and trust Shalakha's words.
ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda throttles Shalakha's neck and warns her to stay away from Dev
ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev thinks Brinda killed Harsh as Shalaka provokes him
Add new comment