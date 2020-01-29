Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha and Brinda to come face to face

Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Naagin 4 is showcasing some high-voltage drama. Read on to know the latest spoiler/

In the last episode of Naagin 4, we saw that Dev headed out to find his fiance Nayantara. He will be upset to know that she left the mandap and asked Brinda to get married to him. We also saw a huge fight that took place between Binda and Rajat over the goof-up at the wedding/ mandap. We saw how Vrushali sent Sparsh, Harsh and Hardik at Amlapur station to kill Nayantara. Manas and Rohan also joined them. We later saw how Nayantara fell off the cliff.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Brinda and Manyata both will be devastated to know that Nayantara is no more. They accept the fact that she is killed. Brinda will take the oath of killing all men who killed Nayantara. She will take the oath as an ichchadhari naagin and not as Brinda. We will later see that Brinda will succeed in killing one of the male members of the Parikh family. However, she will realize that it was Vishakha who fell off the cliff and not Nayantara. At the mandir, she will see Nayantara's body getting converted into a naagin and it will be none other than Vish. She and Nayantara had decided on the plan to save her. We had earlier reported that Vish and Nayantara has joined hands to take revenge on Brinda. She is after Naagmani. Some reports have also claimed that Nayantara is Vishakha's daughter.

Credits :Pinkvilla

