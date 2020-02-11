Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha to disguise as Brinda to torture Dev

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, Vishakha will plot new plans to create trouble in Dev and Brinda's lives. Here's what will happen.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 is soaring high on success. Just like all the the previous three seasons, the fourth installment has also proved to be interesting. The show stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles and is currently dishing out some nail-biting twists and turns. In the latest episode of the thriller, we saw how Brinda turned into a vengeful naagin and killed her first target from the Parikh family, Madhav.

Dev and Brinda are happily married, but there's a little misunderstanding between them. Amidst all this, Vishakha makes a grand entry. We earlier told you that Vish has held Brinda's mother Manyata captive and wants to attain powers from the naagmani, and so is trying to create a rift between Dev and Brinda. Now, the drama will intensify and things will take a dramatic turn. In the upcoming episodes, Vishakha will plot against Dev and Brinda. She will tell Brinda about the powers of an 'icchadhari naagin' and reveals that a naagin can take anyone's shape whenever she wants, i.e. she can turn into anyone.

Upon listening all this, Brinda will be left utterly shocked. Vishakha also tells Brinda that just like her, she also has these powers and she will be able to use them at the right time. Later, Vish will reveal her evil plans and disguise as Brinda. Yes, you read that right! Vish will turn into Brinda and enter Dev's room. Here, Dev will gift her a beautiful necklace. But, Vishakha as Brinda will throw fits and behave in a rude manner with Dev. She will say that she will doesn't like the gift. Not only this, she will also torture Dev and create a differences between Brinda and Dev.

It would be interesting to see how Brinda tackles all these things. Will she be able to tackle Vish or will Vish win in her plans? Only time will tell. Until then, stay updated with Pinkvilla for more spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

