Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha to help Nayantara to fight her enemies on a train journey

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 4 we will see Vishakha offering a helping hand to Nayantara as she gets into a trouble. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles is all set to introduce some new twists and turns as aka Vishakha will mark her grand entry. According to the current track of the show, Manyata will learnt that Brinda is her real daughter. Brinda heads towards the mandap to tie the knot with Dev. But, their plan will fail as Vrushali will get to know that Brinda is sitting in the brides instead of Nayantara. She will put all efforts to stop the wedding from taking place.

Manyata will send Nayantara away and this is where Vishakha will make an entry. She will come face-to-face with Nayantara during her train journey. All this will happen as some boys trouble Nayantara in the train. She will fight with them alone and save herself from them. But she will fail to do so. Upon seeing all this Vishakha will come to her rescue and turn Nayantara’s saviour. Well, this is how Nayantara and Vishakha will bump into each other.

Check out the recap of the show right below:

Now, will Vishakha help Nayantara and get back to Parikh's to avenge them? Meanwhile, Brinda will promise to take revenge on Parikhs. What are your views on the upcoming track? Are you excited to see Anita make a comeback in the Naagin franchise? Drop-in your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

