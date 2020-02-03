Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha to help Nayantara to turn into an ichchadhari naagin

Jasmin Bhasin, Vijay Kumeria and Nia Sharma starrer Naain 4 has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with interesting twists and turns. In the last episode, we saw that Brinda and Dev decide to marry each other even though Vrushali does not approve of the alliance. They got married and Brinda thought that ut will be easier for her to take revenge. When she touched Dev, Brinda got harmed and learned that the vibhuti is protecting him. She later prayed to Lord Shiva and with the help of her powers she started rains. Brinda called Dev outside and the vibhuti got washed out. Brinda became elated to see the same as she is planning to kill him. We also saw how with the help of vibhuti they made Manyata unconscious. Vrushali and other members of Parikh family brought Manyata and kept her hidden in a storeroom. Will Brinda learn and be more vengeful? Only time will tell.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that her plan will fail as someone will interrupt them. We will also see that Nayantara will be brainwashed by Vishakha. And she will touch the Naagmani which will emerge after 50 full moons. After touching the naagmani, she will turn into a powerful shape-shifting serpent. We already reported that Vishakha is after the Naagmani and she is just using Nayantara to get the same.

