Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha tries to KILL Nayantara and reveals secrets about Bella and Mahir

In the upcoming episode of Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, audiences will see an interesting turn of events. Here's what will happen.

Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijay Kumeria starrer Ekta Kapoor's super natural drama is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. Ever since the show kick-started it has been running high on success and breaking records on the TRP charts. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might be knowing that Brinda and Dev are a married couple now. Though Brinda tries to kill Dev, as it is because of him that Manyata lost her life, but she fails to do so. However, both Brinda and Nayantara join hands and vow to ruin the Parekh family.

Sometime back, we also told you that Vishakha will come to Nayantara's rescue and help her to become an icchadhari Naagin. She will instigate Nayantra to kill Brinda. While Nayantra tries to touch the nagamani and turn into a powerful shape-shifting serpent, Vishakha will arrive there. She will try to take Nayantara's life. Yes, you read that right! Vishakha will try to kill Nayantara, and she will ask her the reason for betraying her. To which Nayantara will reply that she has put in loads of efforts and done a lot of evil acts to get the Nagamani. Vish will tell Nayantara that she is of no use to her now and doesn't require her help.

Not only this, Vishakha will also reveal that some secrets about Bella and Mahir. She will tell Nayantara how she betrayed their trust and where they are now. Now the big question is, 'Has Vishakha killed Bella and Mahir?' It would be interesting to see what happens in the plot further. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

