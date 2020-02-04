Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha will persuade Nayantara to KILL Brinda

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 4, Vishakha will be seen brainwashing Nayantara to take her revenge from Brinda. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 4 starring Jasmin Bhasin, Vijay Kumeria and Nia Sharma starrer in the lead roles has been dishing out some extremely exciting episodes. Ever since the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show kick-started, it has been keeping the audiences hooked to the screens. And the soaring TRP numbers of the show are only a proof of its amazing popularity. Well, the interest further intensified when Vishakha aka made a grand entry, adding more twists and turn in the drama.

As per the current track, Brinda and Dev got married to each other against their family wishes. While Brinda has an evil reason for it, Dev is unaware of her plans. We also know that Brinda and Manyata performed Nayantara’s last rites and took an oath. They promised to take revenge against the evil Parikhs. Later Vishakha comes in the pictures, as she comes alive from the pyre and confronts Nayantara. Known for her wicked plans, Vishaka disguise as Nayantara to fool Brinda and Manyata.

In the upcoming track we will see that Vishaka will brainwash Nayantara against her mother Manyata and sister Brinda. Nayantra she will touch the Naagmani which will emerge after 50 full moons, and she will finally turn into a powerful shape-shifting serpent. Vishaka will instigate Nayantra against Brinda and play her dirty game. She will provoke Nayantara to take her mother and sisters life.

Will Nayantra understand Vish's evil plans? Will she kill Brinda on Vish's influence or will she understand her plans? Only time will tell. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

