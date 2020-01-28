Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha's secret motive gets revealed

Naagin 4 will soon see the entry of Vishakha aka Vish. She will join hands with Nayantara and take revenge on Brinda. Read on to know her motive behind the same.
4272 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,naagin 4Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Vishakha's secret motive gets revealed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naagin 4 is showcasing some high-voltage drama. In the last two episodes, we saw how Brinda helped Nayantara to escape, however, the Parikh family learned that she decked up as a bride to get married to Dev. Manyata tried her best to save Nayantara, however, in the last episode, we saw that she got a fatal blow from Rohan. Manyata felt restless she thought that something wrong is happening. She later prayed to Gods to safeguard Nayantara. Vrushali too prayed hard as she wants Nayantara and Manyata killed.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Vishakha aka Vish will mark her entry in Nayanatar's life. She will help her to fight against Brinda. Her secret motive behind helping Nayantara is naagmani. She knows that Brinda is icchadari naagin and now, Nayantara is a sapera who can control her and with her help, she will get the naagmani. 

Check out the recap video right below:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement