Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin continues to flaunt her love for monochrome as she shares another stunning click

It is throwback Thursday today and one can definitely not get enough of all those good old days we once had, pre lockdown, of course. None the less, these are times to be positive and so, that is what we will look at, all the positives amid the lockdown, to be able to keep up and do well for themselves, and rightly so. Just sometimes, what helps is to reminisce the good times and that is what many of us, including celebrities, have been doing.

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin also happens to be one of the celebrities who has been treating her fans with new photos, but old ones. If only everything made sense (haha). Well, what we mean is she has been sharing some unseen clicks but old ones, however, they are new for us, aren't they? The actress started off her series of throwback photos with some of her vacation clicks and then eventually, we now get to see some more of her from time to time.

Today, Jasmin shared another black and white photo and she also used some black and white hearts to indicate her love for these clicks and we just about understand why. Jasmin has decided to pull off some really stunning poses and in outfits that make her look bold and beautiful. She has kept it simple, with her hair open and a pair of hoops to go with the lacy outfit paired with denims. It looks like quite the sight to behold for sure.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's photo here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been keeping up with the lockdown in her own ways and she keeps sharing photos of what has she been up to during this time and one of those things is cooking. Among other things, she also went on to speak about intermittent fasting in one of her interviews as she revealed how she is not one to workout at home and so that is the best thing for her to stay fit after all.

On the work front, Jasmin is currently exploring projects and was last seen in Naagin 4. However, things did not quite work very well with the actress for the show as there wasn't any clarity about her character. None the less, she did a fair job and received a lot of love from her fans for the same. She was also offered Bigg Boss, on multiple occasions for that matter, however, she says she is not cut out for the show and hence, will probably never do it.

