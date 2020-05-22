Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin gets talking about being a misfit for Bigg Boss 13, lockdown and future projects

Jasmin Bhasin gets talking about the lockdown, reports about doing Bigg Boss and some more. Read on to know what does she have to say.

Right now seems to be a great time to get talking to celebrities about elaborate plans, how they have been keeping up, and other things. Everyone has been staying at home ensuring that the lockdown rules are followed and quarantine is observed. And while everyone has been trying to make the most of this time, celebrities have also been keeping to themselves, getting creative and do other things while at home, including the daily chores, of course.

None the less, one can get bored and not fine enough to do at home, and talking about her lockdown and coping with it, Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin quips how she has been enjoying this period given the fact that she has gotten a break from work after so many years. She says how she needed the break and has been enjoying her own company given the current scenario. It can get monotonous to be on your own, but it looks like Jasmin has been doing just fine.

Meanwhile, there have also been constant reports about the actress doing Bigg Boss and it started off last season itself. While she did not do the show this last season, her name has been cropping up in the probable list of contestants fo Bigg Boss 14 as well. However, the actress has made it clear that she is a misfit for the show and she will not be doing it. She further went on to add how there have been these reports since last year, however, she does enjoy watching the show after all.

ALSO READ: Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin calls herself a 'quarantine chic' as she shares a no makeup selfie

On the work front, things did not quite work out very well as far as Jasmin's last show, Naagin 4 is concerned. There happened to be some issues concerning the return of her character and rather than waiting around to know what happens and when it happens, she decided to exit the show instead. Ask her about her work plans in the future and she says that she is not considering anything right now and has been listening to ideas. However, she did say that she will see what she does once we are all back to regular life.

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been keeping her fans engaged with her posts on social media, however, she hasn't posted anything in a while but keeps sharing updates on her stories. The actress has been indulging in some cooking during this time around while also ensuring that she lazes around just enough, because why not? Apart from that, she has been sharing all these throwback photos from all her trips, remembering the good old days, wanting to head straight back to those places right away.

