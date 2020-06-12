Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has the perfect caption for anyone who doesn't abide by the regular norms

Jasmin Bhasin took to social media to share yet another stunning click and the caption is what has our attention. Check out the photo and post here.

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has definitely kept up with her social media game and she keeps sharing some of the stunning photos from time to time. Right from sending out positive vibes to sharing some major throwback clicks, she has kept fans quite entertained and engaged with her posts. Time and again, she also goes on to share some insights into how her quarantine has been going and it looks like has been having a fun time.

And her recent post is something that is rather thought-provoking and in fact, might also make you want to steal her caption. Her caption says 'Nefelibata' and by definition, it means 'A cloud walker; One who lives in the cloud of their own imagination or dreams, or one who does not abide by the precepts of society, literature, or art; An unconventional, unorthodox person.' Well it sure is interesting, isn't it?

Well, she also shared a stunning photo with it and she looks super pretty in that traditional outfit. The actress decided to keep it simple and elegant as she paired golden earring to compliment the outfit and tied her hair but also drew them into curls. She is also seen flaunting some golden mid-finger rings and the entire looks make us want to get a glimpse of the entire outfit after all. None the less, we know we love it!

Meanwhile, the actress has been at home and in quarantine, however, the actress has also been indulging in some intermittent fasting since she says she is not someone who can workout at home. She revealed during an interview how it is not for her and so she has resorted to fasting. On the work front, there were rumours about the actress doing Bigg Boss 14, however, she cleared how she is not cut out for the show and hence, will never do it.

