Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin is raising the temperatures soaring high in a monochrome click; See PHOTO

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has shared a stunning photo on her social media and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it. Check it out right here.

Everyone has been making the most of social media right now with everything that is going on. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been sharing throwback photos, pictures from their photo shoots and so many other things for that matter. None the less, everyone has been trying to simply spread positivity and stay positive in such difficult times that we are dealing with. And well, Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin has been having a fun time on social media with photos that she has been sharing.

Off lately, if we scroll through her Instagram, we will find a bunch of throwback photos from her vacations over the years and we think all of us are having that mood right now. Since we obviously cannot go anywhere or even think about going anywhere, there is no harm in simply reliving those old memories, isn't it? And so, Jasmin has been doing exactly that and we think it definitely helps up to a certain extent because we can keep up with all the major missing we have been having.

Today, Jasmin shared a stunning click from what looks like a photo shoot and we think she is definitely raising the temperatures with this photo of hers. As can be seen, she is posing with an oversized shirt with what could, or couldn't be a bikini, while her hair is left open and she is by the sofa. What makes this photo all the more stunning is the monochrome touch to it and well, we definitely love the click.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's photo right here:

Stunning much, isn't it? Drop your comments in the section below.

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4, and while the actress was supposed to be a part of the show for longer, things did not quite work out and there was not enough clarity on how will things progress with her character. And so, she decided to step back and in fact, the actress also went on to reveal during one of her interviews how she is not looking at returning to the Naagin space now. Soon after, we saw enter the show and that did raise the TRPs to a great extent, ensuring that the show's success is carried forward.

Before Naagin, Jasmin has also done the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Punit Pathak went on to win that season. During and after the due course of the show, Jasmin was constantly in the news for dating Aly Goni, however, both of them went on to clarify how nothing is going on after all. Meanwhile, the actress has also been approached for Bigg Boss 14, as has been in the news, however, during her live chat with us, she did say how she does not feel she is cut out for the show, or how she cannot put herself through that kind of pressure.

