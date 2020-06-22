Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram photo has co star Zain Imam's attention and we are going ROFL

Jasmin Bhasin has been rather active on social media and well, she has or attention with another post and we just cannot get enough of it. Check it out right here.

The lockdown has definitely seen us all become super active on social media since a lot of our time is spent there. And well, the fans seem to be the happiest with all the updates from their favourite celebrities and well, social media is flooded with them right now. Among actors who have been keeping their fans updated and also keep surprising them with new photos and posts is none other than Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin went on to share another photo from home in her casual outfit while posing for this ultra cool click after all. None the less, it looks like she couldn't quite get a caption to accompany the photo and hence, she used the most generic 'inserts a funny caption' bit as she shared the photo. None the less, she obviously has a couple of suggestions but one from her former co-star Zain Iman is sure hilarious of all.

While the actress wrote, "*insert funny Instagram caption here*.." Zain went on to leave a comment that said, "Chulbuli twinkie jo bann gayi pinkiee." Well, it is cute of course, but it is hilarious too for it looks like Zain's reaction was almost immediate and well, now they both must be laughing, just like us. The two often indulge in chats over comments and this one seems to be one such instance after all.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post and Zain Imam's comment here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4 and while things did not quite work very well for the actress with this Ekta Kapoor show, fans loved her for her time on this supernatural show. Before that, we saw the star in Khatron Ke Khiladi and we have to say, she had quite the run and left fans impressed. In fact, there were reports about the actress doing Bigg Boss 14, however, she went on to say how she is not cut for the show and will probably never do it.

