  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram photo has co star Zain Imam's attention and we are going ROFL

Jasmin Bhasin has been rather active on social media and well, she has or attention with another post and we just cannot get enough of it. Check it out right here.
9702 reads Mumbai
Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram photo has co star Zain Imam's attention and we are going ROFLNaagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin's latest Instagram photo has co star Zain Imam's attention and we are going ROFL
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The lockdown has definitely seen us all become super active on social media since a lot of our time is spent there. And well, the fans seem to be the happiest with all the updates from their favourite celebrities and well, social media is flooded with them right now. Among actors who have been keeping their fans updated and also keep surprising them with new photos and posts is none other than Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin went on to share another photo from home in her casual outfit while posing for this ultra cool click after all. None the less, it looks like she couldn't quite get a caption to accompany the photo and hence, she used the most generic 'inserts a funny caption' bit as she shared the photo. None the less, she obviously has a couple of suggestions but one from her former co-star Zain Iman is sure hilarious of all.

While the actress wrote, "*insert funny Instagram caption here*.." Zain went on to leave a comment that said, "Chulbuli twinkie jo bann gayi pinkiee." Well, it is cute of course, but it is hilarious too for it looks like Zain's reaction was almost immediate and well, now they both must be laughing, just like us. The two often indulge in chats over comments and this one seems to be one such instance after all.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's post and Zain Imam's comment here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*insert funny Instagram caption here*

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin sends out love and affection to fans with a throwback photo from her outing

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4 and while things did not quite work very well for the actress with this Ekta Kapoor show, fans loved her for her time on this supernatural show. Before that, we saw the star in Khatron Ke Khiladi and we have to say, she had quite the run and left fans impressed. In fact, there were reports about the actress doing Bigg Boss 14, however, she went on to say how she is not cut for the show and will probably never do it.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement