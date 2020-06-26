Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin's stay at home pictures might make you want to click some photos yourself

Jasmin Bhasin shared some at home photos on social media and well, it sure looks like those clicks can be just as much fun as the ones with all pomp and show.

Jasmin Bhasin has been rather active on social media and she has managed to keep us hooked to her profile with some stunning photos time and again and well, it looks like off lately, a lot of our entertainment happens via social media after all. And hence, time to time, our favourite celebrities keep sharing updates thereby enlightening their fans with what has been up with them and often, we tend to draw inspiration from some of those things.

And now, her latest photos seem to be all about clicking stay at home clicks just before bed, it seems. The actress seems to be in relaxation mode and hence, these photos are proof of just the kind of a good time she has been having, even though it means spending it alone but, in peace. Almost every day, the actress shares new clicks on her social media and just some of them have our hearts.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin's photos here:

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in Naagin 4, and while the fans did have a good time enjoying her work for the time she was a part of the show, soon after, things didn't quite work well for her due to the uncertainty attached with the future of her character. Hence, the actress decided to call it quits and therefore, made the decision to walk out and not wait around.

Meanwhile, she was also offered Bigg Boss 14, however, as it turns out, she feels that she is not cut out for the show and hence, she will probably never be a part of it. None the less, she been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and in fact, she did decently and also won a lot of applause from her fans.

Credits :Instagram

