Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma asks people to STOP all drama and sit at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown; See post

Coronavirus Lockdown: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma shared a heartfelt note PM Modi's orders and urges fans to stop all the drama and stay home. Read on.

In a big decision over the Coronavirus pandemic, Indian PM Narendra Modi called for a complete countrywide lockdown. He ordered people to stay home for the next 21 days until April 14 and help him fight the war against the COVID-19 crisis. From Bollywood stars to TV actors, many hailed PM's call and urged people to adhere to the constant requests for everyone's safety. However, despite several attempts, many people have seen flooding streets. They were seen doing panic shopping when the orders clearly stated that essential commodities will be made available during the lockdown.

Just a few minutes ago, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram account to share her views on the Coronavirus Lockdown in India. Like we all know, Nia is a person who does not mince her words and says everything upfront without any sugarcoating. And this is what she exactly did as she penned down a note on the serious situation the world and India are in. Sharing a cool picture, Nia acknowledged that the time has come. However, she mentioned that this 21 days lockdown period is not a punishment.

In fact, Nia expressed that it is a time to charge your body batteries again as they must have drained out due to workloads. The brain might be exploding, so it is time to buckle up, to revitalize, to revive and to brace up. She urged people to preserve their energy and embrace this time. Further telling them to do whatever they like, she asked them to do away with their boredom and kill time, but not step out.

She highlighted that going out would mean getting sick and it would only mean sucking the life out of oneself. Nia said, 'I’m Staying Home for my Mother! Who’re you doing it for?' She concluded her write-up on a bold note asking people to cut the crap. ' Stop all drama and sit at home.'

Take a look at Nia's message here:

