Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma relives her Khatron Ke Khiladi moment in THIS video; Watch

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma reminisced her Khatron Ke Khiladi days in her latest video and it cannot be missed. Take a look.

Coronavirus has reached every nook and corner of the world, including India. While we all know that there have been lockdowns around the country compelling us to stay home, we cannot ignore the fact that it creates boredom. So, to get away with the weariness, many Bollywood and TV stars are exploring their hidden talents and creativity. While some are busing cleaning the house, others are painting and signing their way out. And are Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma is merely killing time by reminiscing her Khatron Ke Khiladi days. Yes, you read that right!

Nia took to her social media account recently, wherein she shared a video of a spider crawling on her face. No, don't worry, it wasn't a real spider, but a cool Instagram filter that Nia is seen enjoying. She captioned the same as '#KKKreloaded'. Well, if it were to be a real spider, Nia surely wouldn't have been flashing her gorgeous smile. Apart from this, we can also see Nia flaunting her flawless skin sans any makeup, and she looks extremely beautiful. Her playful and naughty side is totally worth a watch.

Take a look at Nia's KKK moment here:

For the unversed, Nia Sharma participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and became the first finalist on the show. She beat Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Shantanu Maheshwari to win the Ticket to Finale task. Currently, she is seen playing the role of an 'icchadhari naagin' in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 4. Though the show started well, it is dropping on the TRP charts, despite various twists and turns. What are your thoughts on Nia's KKK moment? Let us know in the comment section below.

