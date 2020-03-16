Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma shares a witty post on sanitization and hygiene amid Coronavirus outbreak; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Naagin 4 actress recently took a sly dig on sanitization and hygiene in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Here's what she said.

Nia Sharma is known to be classy, sassy and bold. She is one of those actresses in the Indian Television industry, who speaks her mind does not mince words. While some like her blunt attitude, others quite don't. But that does not deter Nia from being herself and doing what she likes. And in her latest post, she has just given us a glimpse of her carefree andaaz. While the world is fighting against the dangerous and widespread outbreak of Coronavirus, Nia took a sly dig at sanitization and hygiene.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a witty meme about how those who ignore hygiene at home, freak out for sanitization when outside. Her post read, 'Ghar me nahayenge nahi, lekin bahar inko hand sanitizer chahiye!' (They will not even care to bathe when at home, but will demand hand sanitizers while traveling) Well, though it was a sly jibe, Nia's post spoke volumes of reality and the hypocrisy that is going around. Her post received a lot of backing from her fans, who lauded her for being bold enough to speak about the truth. They called it 'Lit and Savage.'

Take a look at Nia's post here:

On a similar note, WHO has issued guidelines to fight Coronavirus and keep it at bay. The topmost priority here is to stay home and keep yourself clean and tidy. Washing hands frequently to avoid the spread of germs is also advised. Nia is currently seen playing the role of Brinda in Naagin 4. What are your thoughts about Nia's post? Do you agree with her? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Dev thinks Brinda killed Harsh as Shalaka provokes him



Credits :Instagram

Read More