Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma's birthday wish for Jamai Raja co star Ravi Dubey is all love things; Check it out

Today as Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday, his Jamai Raja co-star has the sweetest wish for him. Take a look.

It's a happy-happy birthday for Jamai Raja star Ravi Dubey. Yes, the handsome hunk turns a year older today and he is being bombarded with lovely messages from all over the place. From his wifey Sargun Mehta to fans to friends, everyone is showering Ravi Dubey on his special day. And one wish that caught all our attention is that of Ravi Dubey's favourite co-star. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking Ravi's Jamai Raja co-star, Nia Sharma. Fans love Nia and Ravi's on-screen chemistry and their off-screen fun bond is also a fan favorite.

On Ravi's big day, Nia took to her Instagram account to share a love-hate post for him. Wondering how love and hate? Well, she shared some cutesy pictures together and wrote, "The Man I always love to hate but also respect the most is @ravidubey2312!! Happiest Birthday Raviiiii .. may our bond remain till eternity.. waiting to drive your X7 coz it’s mine too." Well, we must say, their bond is one that makes us fall in love too. The look absolutely cute together and their banter surely sets friendship goals. Well, notorious Nia also took this chance to ask for Ravi's new X7, as she considers it her's too. Uhmm, isn't this what friends are meant for?

Check out Nia Sharma's love-filled birthday post for Ravi Dubey here:

Talking about Nia Sharma, she is currently winning hearts as Brinda in Ekat Kapoor's popular drama Naagin 4. While Ravi is known for his amazing acting chops in Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. What are your thoughts on Nia's cute birthday wish for Ravi Dubey? Also, what do you think about their camaraderie. Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

