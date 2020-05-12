Naagin 4 star Sayantani Ghosh REVEALS her wedding plans with beau Anugrah; Says 'We may get married virtually'

Naagin 4 actress Sayantani Ghosh recently spilled the beans about her marriage plans with boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari. Here's when she plans to tie the knot.

Sayantani Ghosh made many heads turn as Naagin Manyata in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. However, the actress's character was bumped off suddenly and she had to bid adieu to the cast. The beautiful diva is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her dear ones. But did you know that the beautiful actress had planned to walk down the aisle by the end of 2020? Yes, Sayantani was planning to get married to her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari this year.

However, due to the Coronavirus-lockdown, her plans were left disturbed. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Times of India, the actress revealed that marriage is on their mind. Revealing details of the same, Sayantani said that they definitely want to get married soon, but it is just a matter of time. Though they have not decided on the date of the wedding yet, they will surely take the step when their hearts say so. Further, she went on to hint that it may happen during this lockdown and may get the marriage registered later, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Sanjivani actress said, 'Who knows during the lockdown we might come up with some planning and get married virtually. She said that they are very much in love and wish to settle down soon. She shared that they are a part of each other's lives, and are thoroughly enjoying the time together. However, whenever the diva decides to exchange wedding vows, she will surely announce it happily to the world.

For the unversed, Sayantani and Anuragh first met around six years ago. The duo got to know each other through a common friend at a gym. They became friends and hit it off instantly. The two keep sharing lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handles. Fans affectionately call them #SayanGrah.

