Naagin 4's creative director DENIES news of the show going off air; Says 'You'll see Nia Sharma in a new look'

Naagin 4's creative director Mukta Dhond has rubbished the reports of the show going off air and clarified that they are not shutting the fourth season of the supernatural drama. Here's what she said.

Naagin 4 has become the talk of the two for quite a few days now. Gossip mills have been abuzz that the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama is going off air. Some other reports suggest that the show is only going through a revamp, and after then lockdown is uplifted, a new cast with a new story will be introduced. Apparently, all these decisions are taking owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, as it has affected the shoot schedule and plot drastically.

However, now Naagin 4's creative director, Mukta Dhond, has rubbished the reports of the show going off-air. She clarified that they are not shutting the show in a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal. She said that the fourth season is not coming to an end. In fact, the makers have planned a huge surprise for the ardent viewers of the supernatural thriller. She mentioned that when the show makes a comeback after the lockdown, it will return with a bang. Moreover, she revealed that the audience will get to see the show's female lead, Nia Sharma, in a never-seen-before avatar.

Mukta also shared that the story is going to take a huge turn and there are some huge points in store for viewers. The suspense related to the 'laal tekri mandir that has been built since the inception of the show will also be revealed. Further, something bigger and much more powerful will be seen than the naagmani after the show's return.

She also mentioned that the show will be continued to be called Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and it is not getting over. However, she added that few characters from the show will eventually be out, and they will be replaced by new characters. Simply, one story will end to begin a new story. Further, Mukta clarified that Nia Sharma and 's exit from the show is not related to the budget constraints. She mentioned that the actresses are like family and they will be glad to collaborate with them shortly.

However, sources close to the show have confirmed to Pinkvilla, that the actors have been informed of their exit and that a new cast will be brought in.

Credits :Tellychakkar

