Naagin 4's Nia Sharma is full of 'swag' as she begins shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition; WATCH

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma aka Brinda has kick-started shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. She took to her social media handle to share videos of her grooving to a peppy track as he geared up for the reality show and it's all about 'swag.' Take a look.

Nia Sharma, who is currently mesmerizing everyone with her powerful performance in Naagin 4, is all set to win hearts with another show. We're talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition. The beautiful actress has finally kick-started shooting from the special edition of the stunt-based reality show today (July 24, 2020). Nia took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her first-day shoot of KKK's special edition. She has revealed her first look from the upcoming reality show, and it will leave you astonished.

The diva first shared a glimpse from her makeup room, wherein she was getting all ready for her 'Day 1 at KKK's sets.' She revealed her look and raised the 'oomph' factor. She is decked up in an off-white pant paired with a similar bralette and a short grey-net jacket. Without any say, Nia looks 'killer' in this attire. She also shared a video of grooving to a peppy track on the roads of Mumbai's filmcity and it is full of swag. Nia was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

The special edition of KKK is named as Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The first two episodes of the show will be hosted by director-choreographer Farah Khan as Rohit Shetty is busy with prior work commitments. Karan Wahi, , Haarsh Limbachiyaa, , Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali among others will be seen doing daredevil stunts on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

