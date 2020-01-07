Naagin 4's Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin & Vijayendra Kumeria are all smiles as they pose for a PIC together

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with co - stars Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria.

If there is one television show which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely Naagin 4. The supernatural show which is currently in its fourth season has been receiving tremendous response from the audiences ever since the beginning. For the unversed, Naagin 4 features Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. The show has also been soaring high in terms of popularity and TRP ratings.

The star cast of Naagin 4 is known for sharing a good rapport with each other. Most of the time, they share glimpses of their get togethers or BTS pictures from the sets on social media. Recently, Nia Sharma who portrays the role of Brinda in the show has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with co – actors Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. She has also captioned the picture as 'BrinDevNayan' implying their reel life characters.

Check out Nia Sharma’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Nia Sharma shares a BTS video in her serpent look and we can't our take eyes of her; WATCH)

In the picture, Nia Sharma looks undeniably pretty in a yellow coloured salwar suit while Jasmin looks stunning in a shimmery dress. Vijayendra also looks dapper in a maroon t – shirt and black jacket. Now, let’s talk about the latest updates regarding the show and this is for all the staunch followers too! Well, a few days back, viewers were shocked to see Nia Sharma finally revealing her serpent avatar thereby sending everyone into frenzy. This also stunned the fans as the actress had previously claimed that she won’t be playing a serpent in the show.

Credits :Instagram

Read More