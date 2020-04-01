Naagin 4's Nia Sharma shares a throwback VIDEO of grooving to a Spanish song inside a car amid lockdown

Nia Sharma has recently shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen grooving to the beats of a song. Check out the video.

Every one of us is missing the good old days when we used to roam outside without any fear. But right now, as lockdown has become mandatory because of the Coronavirus crisis, the only thing that can be right now is reminiscing old memories. This is what Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has been doing for some time. She has recently shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle which has immediately caught the attention of all her fans.

The actress is seen grooving to the beats of a popular Spanish song while on her way inside a car. Nia looks gorgeous in a white sheer net saree embellished with silver embroidery. She wears a pair of matching earrings and ties up her hair into a bun that further adds to her utter beauty. As usual, Nia’s makeup game is on point which becomes evident as she gets close to the camera and shouts ‘Despacito!’

Check out Nia Sharma’s latest video below:

Nia’s co-star from Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria is among the first people to comment on her video. He hilariously asks her whether she knew about the lockdown beforehand given the bank of videos possessed by her. On the work front, Nia has been receiving a lot of praise for the portrayal of the role of Brinda in Naagin 4 produced by Ekta Kapoor. Just like the previous three seasons, this season of the supernatural drama has also received a humongous response from the audiences.

