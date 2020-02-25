Naagin 4's Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria are all smiles as they celebrate the success of their jodi #BrinDev

Naagin 4 co stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria are all excited as they celebrated the popularity of their on-screen pair #BirnDev. Take a look.

There's no doubt about the fact that Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4 has become one of the most loved shows on TV. With its intriguing twists and an ensemble cast, the show has managed to keep everyone glued to their screens. Starring Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles, the interesting plot-line is grabbing eyeballs now and then. While many were suspicious of the new cast when the show kick-started, but fresh faces justified their characters and made a special place in everyone's hearts.

Not only this, but we also got a new on-screen pair, Brinda and Dev, who are winning hearts with their cute nok-jhok. Their bond and chemistry has mesmerized many, and fans fondly call them as 'BrinDev.' Appreciation and love by the fans are what an actor always craves for. Nia and Vijay are receiving it in abundance. To express their gratitude towards fans and thank them for making #BrinDev such a huge success, the duo recently held a small celebration, pictures of which they share on their Instagram handle. From cutting cakes to posing for happy-happy pictures, beloved BrinDev made fans go gaga for their love.

Take a look at BrinDev's celebration here:

Well, the smile on their faces and the goofy picture, reveal the love and respect they have for their fans. Also, it surely gives fans another chance to rejoice as they're again witnessing #ViNia's super cute off-screen chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

