Naagin 4's Nia Sharma's quirky POST on staying indoors during Coronavirus leaves Anita Hassanandani in splits

Here's what Naagin 4 actress has to say about stay indoors and not risking life during the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Coronavirus is spreading like fire in India now, and this is the unfortunate reality. Despite government urging people to stay indoors and take precautions, the numbers of COVID-19 cases are showing a rise. While the fear has settled in, some are still not adhering to guidelines and entering crowded places. Bollywood and TV celebrities are also putting their best foot forward to spread awareness among the masses, and influencing them to follow the safety measures as prescribed by the health officials.

Among TV celebrities taking the good step is Nia Sharma. The Naagin 4 actress is known for not mincing her words and being bold enough to express her opinion. She recently took a witty, quirky and sarcastic way to urge people to stay indoors and start over-crowding places to prevent the deadly virus from spreading. She shared a meme, which read, 'Bhaad mein jaaye, lekin Bheed Bhaad me naa jaye' (Go to hell, but not to crowded places). We must say, sarcastic much!

Within moments of Nia's post, her Naagin 4 co-star was left in splits, and commented with laughing emojis. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar had a hilarious reply, "Sorry!! Bhaad m already bahut rush h... No entry' To which Nia replied, 'Sahi baat hai.'

Take a look at Nia's post here:

Meanwhile, Nia was seen taking a car ride recently, wherein her former Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey teased her for going out during the crucial period. What are your thoughts on Nia's witty and sarcastic post? Let us know in the comment section below.

