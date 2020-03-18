Naagin 4's Rashami Desai emphasises on safety amidst Coronavirus; Says 'Precaution is the only weapon'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai has an important message about safety and hygiene amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look.

The world is facing a major crisis right now. The deadly Coronavirus is spreading in every nook and corner, taking many people in its clutches. While there has been no complete cure to defeat it yet, people are taking precautionary measures to stop it from spreading further. Governments around the world have announced temporary shutdowns and advised people to stay indoors until the scare reduces. Bollywood and TV stars are also doing their bit in educating the masses and spreading awareness to combat the dangerous virus.

To join the league in spreading the good word is . Yes, the Naagin 4 actress took to her Instagram account to share an important message about safety and hygiene amidst the COVID-19 scare. In the video, Rashami is heard advising people to take as precautions without fail and keep everyone safe around them. She highlights the importance of precaution, calling it the weapon to fight this fearful time. The clip also focuses that it is impossible to escape the doom and the situation is turning bad, but only good strict precautions and security can help us tackle it together. Rashami also asked people not to panic and create fear unnecessarily.

Take a look at Rashami's piece of advice here:

On a similar note, shootings of TV shows and Bollywood movies have come to a halt to prevent the disease from increasing. The gates of Goregaon's Film City has also been closed owing to temporary shut down. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist entered Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 only recently, as Shalakha aka Nayantara.

