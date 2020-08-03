Naagin 4's Rashami Desai looks ethereal in emerald green as she ties rakhi to Mrunal Jain; Pics INSIDE

Rashami Desai celebrates Rakhi with Mrunal Jain. For the festival, the actress decked up in emerald green looking pretty as ever.

Today is the day to celebrate a bond shared by siblings all around the country. Over the years, the definition of Raksha Bandhan has evolved but the one thing which has remained constant is the spirit of love and abundance happiness. , who recently wrapped up shooting for Naagin 4, decked up in emerald green traditional wear to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. In a few pictures, she is seen tying the rakhi to Mrunal Jain, whom she considers her brother.

During her farewell on the sets of Naagin 4, Rashami said that she is very grateful to Naagin 4's team (cast and crew) and she feels the second innings of her career has begun from here. Nia Sharma shared Rashami's posts on her social media handle and wrote, 'Had a short sweet one with you Rashami.' Vijayendra Kumeria also penned a heartwarming message as he bid Rashami goodbye, and wrote, 'For whatever short time we worked together, it was a lovely experience. Lots of love and luck to you.'

Rashami recently featured in a short film Tamas which was much loved by fans.

Credits :Instagram

