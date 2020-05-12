Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh gets emotional at grandmother's demise; Regrets not meeting her for the last time
Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4 as Manyata is left heartbroken and devastated. The actress lost her grandmother recently. She is mourning the unfortunate demise of grandmom, whom she lovingly called 'mamama'. Sayantani took to her Instagram handle to share the saddening news with her fans and also penned down a long emotional note in her remembrance. The Sanjivani actress shared some beautiful throwback pictures with her granny as she reminisced their good old memories together. While the actress bid adieu to her granny, she also expressed that she regrets not saying a final goodbye.
In a long heartwarming note, Sayantani wrote that she feels numb that her mamama has taken her heavenly abode. She recalled how every day she used to feel content that her dida is there with them, but in a spur of the moment everything has changed and everyone is left shattered. Although Sayantani saw a glimpse of her grandmom yesterday afternoon via video call, she regrets not being able to meet her for the last time to bid goodbye and seek her blessings.
The Bigg Boss 6 contestant also wished to have traveled to Kolkata before the lockdown and to get stuck there to be with her granny. The actress recalled her fond memories with her and how she worked for her family selflessly. Sayantani shared how her grandma always took good care of everyone and never complained.
The actress further added that she will try to find peace and solace in the fact that her grandmother is no longer between them as she was suffering in pain before. She wrote, 'Wherever u are may you be at peace. I Will love you always, and gratitude for everything that you have done for us.'
Take a look at Sayantani's heartfelt note for her late grandmother here:
I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na.... ....so much u have done for ur children ,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless... I had chicken pox ,over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles ,chicken pox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions ,u would be right there next to me..loving me,taking care of me ,sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love .... I will miss all the kuler acchar that u would make for me ....fondly I would say that u are totally fit and m sure u will hit a century ... I wish that came true but I will try to find peace and solace in the fact that u are no longer in a state of pain and not suffering as u were in recent times !!! Wherever u are may u be at peace !! Will love you always ,and gratitude for everything that u have done for us !!! Undoubtedly in my life the only person who has done so much for everyone so selflessly ...Bhalo theko mamama .......................... #rip #restinpeace