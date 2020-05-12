Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh gets emotional at grandmother's demise; Regrets not meeting her for the last time

Naagin 4 actress Sayantani Ghosh penned down a heartfelt note for her grandmother, who passed away recently amidst the Coronavirus-lockdown. Take a look.

Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4 as Manyata is left heartbroken and devastated. The actress lost her grandmother recently. She is mourning the unfortunate demise of grandmom, whom she lovingly called 'mamama'. Sayantani took to her Instagram handle to share the saddening news with her fans and also penned down a long emotional note in her remembrance. The Sanjivani actress shared some beautiful throwback pictures with her granny as she reminisced their good old memories together. While the actress bid adieu to her granny, she also expressed that she regrets not saying a final goodbye.

In a long heartwarming note, Sayantani wrote that she feels numb that her mamama has taken her heavenly abode. She recalled how every day she used to feel content that her dida is there with them, but in a spur of the moment everything has changed and everyone is left shattered. Although Sayantani saw a glimpse of her grandmom yesterday afternoon via video call, she regrets not being able to meet her for the last time to bid goodbye and seek her blessings.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai recalls her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 days; Shares PHOTOS with Gurmeet Choudhary and Rithvik Dhanjani

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant also wished to have traveled to Kolkata before the lockdown and to get stuck there to be with her granny. The actress recalled her fond memories with her and how she worked for her family selflessly. Sayantani shared how her grandma always took good care of everyone and never complained.

The actress further added that she will try to find peace and solace in the fact that her grandmother is no longer between them as she was suffering in pain before. She wrote, 'Wherever u are may you be at peace. I Will love you always, and gratitude for everything that you have done for us.'

Take a look at Sayantani's heartfelt note for her late grandmother here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×