Naagin 4's star Nia Sharma's Jamai Raja co star Ravi Dubey TEASES her as he enjoys a car ride amid Coronavirus

Here's how Ravi Dubey reacted to Nia Sharma's car ride amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

The world is facing a major crisis now. With Coronavirus cases getting intense with each passing moment, panic and fear seeped into everyone's lives. In India, the deadly virus is slowly spreading its wings and has taken four lives till now. Following this, early morning today (March 20, 2020), the Maharashtra Government announced a lock-down. Shooting schedules of TV shows and movies have also been stalled until March 31. While most of the celebrities are spending time at home in self-quarantine, some are still stepping out in this dangerous situation. And one of them is a popular TV actress Nia Sharma.

The Naagin 4 actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a car ride that she took amid the Coronavirus outbreak. She captioned the same as, ‘Living in your own world now.' While Nia looked gorgeous and happy as always, her stint did not go down well with her former Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. He commented on the clip teasing and taunting her, 'Haan ye sahi hai bahar ghoomle tu' (Yeah this is right, you go out roaming now.'

Take a look at the video here:

Well, talking about Naagin 4, the supernatural drama is failing to gain TRP's now. Though the show started very well and was at the top of TRP charts the in the initial stage, it is now hanging around at number 9 and 10. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant also entered the show to bring in some new twists and turns. What are your thoughts about Nia's video? Do you think it is safe and ideal on her part to roam outside during the COVID-19 scare? Let us know in the comment section below.

