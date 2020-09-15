Naagin 4's Vijayendra Kumeria calls Nia Sharma 'his favourite Naagin' & it's a treat for BrinDev fans; See Pic

In a recent AMA session, a fan asked Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria who is his 'favourite Naagin', and he sweetly took his co-star Nia Sharma's name. The post has made the duo's fans excited. Take a look.

When Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin 4, the excitement of fans was unmeasurable. Starring Nia Sharma (Brinda), and Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) in the lead roles, viewers had high expectations. Naagin 4 kick-started on a high-note but eventually had a major fall down. The makers brought it , , and several others to keep up the drama. However, nothing worked in their favour, and Naagin 4 could not manage to keep the viewers hooked. Ultimately, Ekta decided to pull of Naagin 4's plug, and make way for Naagin 5.

While Naagin 4 was not successful to keep viewers glued, the show's lead duo Nia and Vijayendra certainly managed to make a special place in the audiences' hearts. Fans love Brinda and Dev's chemistry on the show, and lovingly called them 'BrinDev.' Moreover, they also adored Nia and Vijayendra's off-screen camaraderie and liked seeing them in a single frame. When Naagin 4 went off-air, the duo's fans were left disheartened, but recently Vijayendra brought a smile on the faces of BrinDev's fans with his social media post.

It so happened that Vijayendra recently conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and got chatty with fans. Here, a fan asked Vijayendra who is his 'favourite Naagin', and he sweetly took his co-star Nia Sharma's name. The actor shared a throwback photo with Nia and wrote, 'Yeh Wali (This Naagin).' Nia acknowledged Vijayendra's sweet gesture and reshared it on her Instagram story. This moment and post were certainly a big treat for all BrinDev fans who love their equation, both, onscreen and off-screen.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 is headlined by Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay). The supernatural thriller is receiving a good response from fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Nia and Vijayendra's impromptu banter on social media? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

