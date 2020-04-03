Naagin 4's Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on being a part of the show, co stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai & more

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria has recently opened up about his experience of being a part of the popular franchise, his equation with co-stars and more. Read on for further details.

Vijayendra Kumeria has become a household name now after his stint in Naagin 4 as the dashing Dev Parikh. Although he has done many other shows before, his popularity has increased manifold after being roped in for the supernatural flick helmed by Ekta Kapoor. In a recent interview with E Times, Vijayendra has opened up on his experience of being a part of the Naagin franchise, equation with co-stars and many other facts that are unknown to his fans.

When being asked about his feelings on being a part of the popular franchise, the actor admits that he is very happy to be in the space as of now. He further expresses his desire for another season to be made by the makers after the end of the present one. Vijayendra feels happy about the fact that people of all ages watch Naagin 4. The actor also talks about his co-actress Nia Sharma whom he calls an energetic person.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of the actor below:

According to him, Nia loves to finish off her scenes quickly and is very good with her lines. He admits that it feels good to work with such people. Talking about , the actor states that they have worked together only for a week and that he has not known her for long. However, he adds that the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress is easy to work with. The actor reminisces his past in the same interview and reveals that he was a part of many Doordarshan shows until 2014 when he got the chance to play the lead character in Shastri Sisters.

Credits :Times of India

