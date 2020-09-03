Naagin 5 actor Mohit Malhotra reveals he now wants to explore comedy

With his stint in Naagin 5 having ended, actor Mohit Malhotra now wants to explore a different genre. He is looking forward to doing comic roles.

"Comedy is something that has been on my mind for a while and I would love to be part of something like that. Even on OTT, I am looking forward to great stories or content," he said.

The actor was seen in a few episodes in the Ekta Kapoor show. He played the role of Naag Hriday and revealed that the small part worked fine for him as he was not looking for a long commitment.

"‘Naagin' is India's most popular show and it was a great opportunity to be a part of it. It worked very well for me because I didn't want to commit a long time to a show, so it was absolutely apt for me. The experience was absolutely astounding I loved each and every day I shot for it. Honestly, I had a lot of fun doing this genre, so it was an incredible experience," he said about the supernatural show.

Mohit recently ventured into production. "Roots Entertainment is at the moment focused on music and we launched a music label, so production is taking a lot of my time," he said.

