Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal shares his 'favourite picture' from the sets with Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 premiered a few weeks back and is receiving a positive response from the audience. It features Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles.

After a lot of speculations, Naagin 5 finally premiered on television a few weeks back. Moreover, the makers had planned a lot of surprises for the audience this time as they did not initially reveal the original lead cast of the show. Instead, the supernatural drama witnessed the cameo appearances by , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra. It was only after that the makers introduced us to the star cast – Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra.

The shooting for the upcoming episodes of the show is currently on a full spree. In the midst of all this, Mohit Sehgal has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. He is posing with co-stars Surbhi and Sharad, and the three of them flash their beaming smiles in the picture. Mohit looks dapper in a white sherwani while Sharad, on the other hand, looks no less in a black sherwani. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing in an embellished red outfit.

Check out the picture below:

Mohit Sehgal has also called this picture his favorite one. For the unversed, the actor plays the role of Jay Mathur in the supernatural drama. Surbhi Chanda, on the other hand, plays Bani and Sharad Malhotra plays Veer Singhania. The previous season of Naagin 4 featured Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, , and others in the lead roles. However, the makers decided to pull off the show amidst the lockdown phase in the country.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a red lehenga as she preps up to marry beau Jay

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×