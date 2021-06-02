Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra heaps praises of his ex Divyanka Tripathi; Desires to go on a double date

Sharad Malhotra has been a part of the television industry for a very long time now and was highly appreciated for his last show Naagin 5, starring opposite Surbhi Chandna. The actor has a huge fan following on social media. Sharad made his acting debut from the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which was also the debut show of . Both fell in love while doing the show and dated for a long period of eight years. Sharad recently talked about her in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan.

The actor said that Divyanka is one of the finest actresses the television has witnessed in a really long time. He recalls that he told her not to change herself for anyone when he was dating her. He also appreciated the work ethic of the actress and said that he is very happy to see the way she conducts herself in public and the way she carries herself.

On being asked further, the actor said that he has not spoken to her in the last six years and he would love to work with her again. Answering a question, he said that he would like to go on a double date with his wife, her and her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Sharad Malhotra was last seen in the show Naagin 5 and is married to Ripci Bhatia. Actress Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and at present, is in Cape Town as she is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.