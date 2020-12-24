Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna channels her inner Disney Princess as she strikes a stunning pose; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna plays the lead role in the popular supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Surbhi Chandna has been receiving a lot of praise owing to her stint in Naagin 5. She plays the female lead, Bani in the supernatural drama backed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from her acting skills, more often it is her fashion choices that catch everyone’s attention on social media. The actress never fails to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Surbhi also enjoys a huge fan base on her handles for all the obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, the stunning beauty has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. The actress is wearing an embellished blue lehenga skirt teamed up with a matching blouse with ruffled shoulders and a dupatta. She also wears a silver necklace, earrings, and other accessories that match her entire outfit. Surbhi ties up her hair into a beautiful braid as can be seen in the pictures. As has been mentioned in the caption, she surely looks like someone who’s straight out of a Disney movie!

Check out the pictures below:

Right now, Surbhi Chandna is basking in the shadow of success owing to her stint in Naagin 5. The popular show also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, Swarda Thigale, and others in the lead roles. Moreover, the audience is also in awe of Surbhi’s sizzling on-screen chemistry with Sharad in the same. Talking about the actress, she was earlier seen in another popular show which was Sanjivani 2 in which she played the role of Dr. Ishaani.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna dreams of a 'beach and martini' on the sets of Naagin 5; See BTS PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×