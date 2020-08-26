  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is decked up in red co ords as she prepares to shoot for the show; Watch VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna plays the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out a BTS video of the actress.
Mumbai
Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is decked up in red co ords as she prepares to shoot for the show; Watch VIDEONaagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is decked up in red co ords as she prepares to shoot for the show; Watch VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna has already showcased her acting prowess in many popular television dramas. The stunning diva can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base that is multiplying daily! There is no denying this fact that she has now become an inevitable part of Indian telly town. The actress is currently seen in the show Naagin 5 and is winning praise for her stint in the same. For the unversed, Surbhi plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a BTS video on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. She is getting ready to shoot for one of the episodes of the show. Surbhi is all decked up in embellished red co-ords teamed up with matching golden accessories. She opts for a peachy makeup look with a nude lip shade and smoky eyes. We bet no one can take their eyes off the gorgeous diva in the video!

Check out Surbhi’s BTS video below:

Apart from the actress, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar made cameo roles in the supernatural drama. Before this, Surbhi Chandna last appeared in another popular show Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani. Ardent fans of the actress still remember her stint as Anika in Ishqbaaaz too.  Both these shows fared well at the TRP charts, and the same is expected now from Naagin 5.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry has already got fans talking; Fans root for VAni

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Pls make Sharad and Surbhi a couple in Naagin. You just make them. I swear if they don't, I might not watch it then.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement