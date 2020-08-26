Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is decked up in red co ords as she prepares to shoot for the show; Watch VIDEO

Surbhi Chandna plays the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out a BTS video of the actress.

Surbhi Chandna has already showcased her acting prowess in many popular television dramas. The stunning diva can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base that is multiplying daily! There is no denying this fact that she has now become an inevitable part of Indian telly town. The actress is currently seen in the show Naagin 5 and is winning praise for her stint in the same. For the unversed, Surbhi plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a BTS video on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. She is getting ready to shoot for one of the episodes of the show. Surbhi is all decked up in embellished red co-ords teamed up with matching golden accessories. She opts for a peachy makeup look with a nude lip shade and smoky eyes. We bet no one can take their eyes off the gorgeous diva in the video!

Check out Surbhi’s BTS video below:

Apart from the actress, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, , Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar made cameo roles in the supernatural drama. Before this, Surbhi Chandna last appeared in another popular show Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani. Ardent fans of the actress still remember her stint as Anika in Ishqbaaaz too. Both these shows fared well at the TRP charts, and the same is expected now from Naagin 5.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry has already got fans talking; Fans root for VAni

Credits :

Share your comment ×