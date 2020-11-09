Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna ends the weekend on a happy note as she dines out & enjoys yummy food; See PIC

Surbhi Chandna has been receiving heaps of praise for her stint in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on social media.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in current times and has appeared in many popular shows over the years. There is no denying that she has done justice to every on-screen character till date and hence, has a massive fan following. Be it Dr. Ishaani from Sanjivani or be it Anika from Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi has always won hearts by showcasing her brilliant acting prowess. The stunning beauty who is currently seen in Naagin 5 is frequently active on social media.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the actress has recently shared an Instagram post that surely deserves the attention of the fans. Surbhi enjoys her weekend to the fullest and her latest picture is proof. The actress takes some time off her busy schedule and dines out to enjoy some yummy food. She is all smiles that can be seen in the picture while she interacts with someone at the restaurant. The actress wears a monochrome gingham print shirt teamed up with a green top.

Check out the pictures below:

As has been mentioned above, Surbhi Chandna is currently playing the female lead Bani in Naagin 5. The supernatural drama also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience is all praises for Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the show. Before this show, the actress last featured in the show Sanjivani 2 co-starring Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna's makeup game is on point as she strikes stunning poses in her new PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×