Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is a 'happy soul' as she enjoys winter feels with snow; See posts

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 is making the most of winter as she plays with snow on the sets of the show. Her cute expressions are unmissable. Take a look.

Everyone wishes to enjoy the snowfall and the cold winds during winters at least once in a lifetime. While most of us are locked indoors, Surbhi Chandna is making the most of the cold Decembers by playing with snow. Yes, you read that right! Surbhi aka Bani from Naagin 5, is making the most of this season as she enjoyed playing with snowflakes recently.

Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of herself, freezing in the cold as she was covered by snow all around her. Donning her ethereal red-golden sarvashreshth Naagin outfit, Surbhi posed for the 'perfect winter photo.' While she was a 'happy soul' as she enjoyed playing with snow, she was a tad bit sad as she couldn't enjoy a hot delicacy, fondue. 'Naagin Reaches Swissss but can’t eat Fondue for Obvious reasons,' wrote Surbhi. Well, if you're thinking that the Naagin 5 team has flown to Switerzland for shooting, then you might have just been fooled by Surbhi's quirky caption.

The Naagin 5 team has not jetted of to Switerzland but has brought the country closer. How do you ask? Well, the Naagin 5 sets have been transformed into a place covered with snow for a sequence, and Surbhi is leaving no stones unturned to make merry about the same. Her expressions in the picture were too cute to handle.

Not only fans but also her friends from the industry showered her with love. While her Ishqbaaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava couldn't stop laughing over her fun-loving post, her Naagin 5 co-star Utkarsh Gupta called her 'beautiful.' Ashnoor Kaur was also smitten by Surbhi's post and commented, 'How adorable.'

In another clip, Surbhi channeled her inner child as she grooved and played with snow like there's no tomorrow. Well, her beaming smile reveals how happy she is with the setup on the Naagin 5 sets, and fans cannot wait for the interesting story ahead.

Take a look at Surbhi's masti in snow:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 also stars Mohit Sehgal (Jay) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) in the lead roles opposite Surbhi. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the upcoming thrilling sequence in the Ekta Kapoor led supernatural drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

