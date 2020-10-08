Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing as she slays a saree in her latest PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the role of Bani Sharma in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

When we talk about the most popular actresses in the world of Indian television, among the first names that strike our minds is Surbhi Chandna. The talented diva has been a part of multiple shows most of which have won the hearts of the audience. From playing Anika in Ishqbaaaz to playing Bani in Naagin 5, the actress has always done justice to her characters. Apart from her acting prowess, Surbhi is also known for her unique and impeccable style statements.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Surbhi Chandna has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. The actress is wearing a sheer net saree teamed up with an embellished striped blouse. She leaves her hair open and that small bindi on her forehead adds further weightage to her beauty! Surbhi also wears matching jhumkas and bangles to further enhance her look. She opts for a dewy makeup look and nude lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the role of Bani Sharma. The supernatural drama also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. The audience is loving Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the show. Unfortunately, Sharad Malhotra has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine. According to the latest reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be temporarily replacing Malhotra in the show. For the unversed, the former had already made a cameo appearance in the show earlier.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar to replace Sharad Malhotra temporarily; To RETURN as Cheel opposite Surbhi Chandna

