Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in a glittery sculpted gown; See PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is frequently active on social media and loves posting stunning pictures from time to time. The actress has been already winning accolades of late owing to her stint in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. In between all of this, she surely knows how to keep her fans engaged on social media too. Surbhi has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry and never failed to impress the audience with her spectacular performances in all the shows.

While we speak of this, the television diva has shared an amazing picture on Instagram that is worth a glimpse. So, Surbhi is wearing a glittery sculpted silver and bronze gown with dramatic shoulders that make her look ready for the red carpet! We can’t take our eyes off the stunning beauty as she strikes a pose for the camera all the while carrying the outfit with grace and perfection. Moreover, her makeup game is also on point and she leaves her hair open.

Check out the picture below:

Just a day ago, Surbhi and her co-star Sharad Malhotra were taken by surprise when their friend and actor Zain Imam visited them on the sets of Naagin 5. The latter also thanked Ekta Kapoor for their happy reunion. Meanwhile, the audience is loving Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the show. Apart from that, the fifth installment of the Naagin franchise also features Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, Swarda Thigale, and others in the lead roles.

