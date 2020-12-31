Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna opts for a different avatar as she shares stunning PHOTOS ahead of New Year

Surbhi Chandna is currently a part of the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the female lead. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Surbhi Chandna is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. As the year is about to come to an end, the actress has decided to treat her fans with the last pictures clicked this month. And she is seen in a completely different avatar in the same that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Here’s what she posed on the ‘2nd last day of 2020.’

The Naagin 5 actress has shared a few pictures in which she dons a chic outfit. She is wearing a purple crop top with full sleeves and blue ripped jeans as can be seen in the pictures. Surbhi also wears an embellished black belt to make the outfit look more stylish. She completes her attire by wearing a pair of white sneakers and also flaunts a pair of cool shades. This cool avatar of the actress won the hearts of the fans in no time.

Check out the pictures below:

As of now, Surbhi Chandna is seen playing the role of Bani in Naagin 5 co-starring Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Swarda Thigale, Utkash Gupta, and others in the lead roles. The audience has loved her sizzling chemistry with Sharad in the supernatural drama helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Prior to this, Surbhi was seen in another popular daily soap titled Sanjivani 2 in which she played the role of a resident doctor. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the actress to reveal her New Year plans soon!

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

