Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in her beige saree & we are in awe of her panache; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna, who is currently seen playing the lead in Naagin 5, is winning hearts with her style statements.
26590 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in her beige saree & we are in awe of her panache; See PicsNaagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in her beige saree & we are in awe of her panache; See Pics
Think about some of the most stylish actresses in the telly world and Surbhi Chandna will surely top the list. The actress, who has been in the industry for over a decade now, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Not just the fans have been in awe of her acting prowess but Surbhi has also established herself as a fashion icon. Be it her traditional look and modern avatar, Dil Boley Oberoi actress doesn’t leave a chance to impress the fashion police. Amid this, Surbhi has been once again grabbing the eyeballs with her fashion statements in her recent show Naagin 5.

While she plays the lead role in the supernatural drama, we, recently, got a glimpse of her look from an upcoming episode and she is certainly planning to set the screens on fire. In the picture, which were first shared by her make up artist on Instagram, Surbhi was seen donning a beige coloured sari with an elegant embroidery on the dupatta. The sari was paired with an embroidered backless blouse and she had completed the look with silver jewellery.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandn’s stunning pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Naagin 5, the show, which also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead, started with a bang post the lockdown. While the audience has been in awe of Surbhi’s chemistry with Sharad, much to their disappointment, Sharad took a break from the show after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He is currently in home quarantine.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

She is so horrible, not sure what is a big deal about her.

