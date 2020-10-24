Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna slays a beige coloured saree with finesse in her new PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna’s fans rejoiced when it was announced that she will be playing the leading lady in Naagin 5. The actress is currently showered with heaps of praises owing to her stint in the supernatural drama. Meanwhile, being an avid social media user herself, the gorgeous beauty never leaves a chance to treat her fans with some amazing pictures from time to time. Of course, there is no doubt that she is one of the most stylish actresses of Indian telly town.

And now, we have chanced upon a few more pictures of the actress that she posted on her Instagram handle. Surbhi looks absolutely ravishing as she dons a beige-coloured sheer net saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wears a silver necklace and a pair of heavy jhumkas to further enhance her look. The stunning diva opts for a peach makeup look with blush-filled cheeks and maroon lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani in Naagin 5 that also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience is all praises for her on-screen chemistry with the latter in the show. A few days ago, the actor contracted COVID-19 because of which he had to halt shoot for some time. However, the good news is that Sharad is back and he announced his return on social media too. Talking about Surbhi, the actress earlier featured in the show Sanjivani 2 in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani.

Also Read: Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in a red sequin saree and makes our jaws drop; See Photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×